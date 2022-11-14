BHEL reports a profit courtesy a tax reversal; Goldman Sachs expects shares to halve

By CNBCTV18.com

Goldman Sachs expects shares of BHEL to fall to as low as Rs 30.

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) ended 5 percent lower on Monday after a weak quarterly performance in which the company reported an operating loss.

BHEL managed to report a net profit of Rs 12 crore for the quarter only due to a tax reversal worth Rs 212 crore. It had reported a net loss of Rs 68 crore during the same period last year. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll were projecting a net loss of Rs 60 crore.

The company's revenue remained flat at Rs 5,203 crore, well below expectations of Rs 5,819 crore.

Operating loss for the quarter widened to Rs 243 crore from Rs 29 crore last year due to higher civil and engineering expenses along with higher finance costs.

Revenue from the power segment grew year-on-year while that of the industrial business saw a decline from last year.

Goldman Sachs believes that BHEL's path to profitability is still uncertain and that it expects the company to do so in financial year 2024. Lack of opportunities in thermal power and diversification away from its key segment will make the company vulnerable to weak profitability, according to the brokerage.

It has maintained its sell rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 30.

BHEL shares ended 4.8 percent lower at Rs 70.90.