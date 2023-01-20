English
Terms and Conditions

BHEL shares rise after Rs 300 crore order win from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 20, 2023 11:17:09 AM IST (Published)

BHEL is also the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of these two steam turbine sets that have been successfully operating for around 40 years, before being taken up for R&M.

 State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) has bagged an order worth Rs 300 crore for the renovation & modernisation (R&M) of steam turbines at Ukai Thermal Power Station (TPS) in Gujarat.

The order for R&M of the 200 MW Unit-3 and the 210 MW Unit-5 has been awarded by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd.


The company's scope of work in the contract includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, dismantling, erection, testing, and commissioning of the steam turbines and associated auxiliaries.

The equipment for the project will be supplied by BHEL’s manufacturing units at Haridwar, Trichy, Bengaluru, and Bhopal while the execution on site will be undertaken by the company’s Power Sector - Western Region, Nagpur.

The R&M work being undertaken by BHEL will extend the life and reliability of the two units at the Ukai thermal power station.

Also, renovation and modernisation (R&M) work would improve the efficiency levels of these turbines addressing the problems of technical obsolescence, thereby making them more environmentally friendly.

To date, the state-owned company has successfully executed R&M projects of over 35,000 MW thermal capacity consisting of comprehensive R&M, retrofit works including boiler retrofits, combustion modification packages, etc.

The company’s customers include all major central and state utilities like NTPC and  NLC.

With its portfolio of 1.32 lakh MW of coal-based power plants installed in the country, BHEL is the market leader in thermal utility projects as well as a lead player for R&M of old sets for achieving efficient upgradation and increase in lifespan as well as reliability.

In December last year, BHEL announced a collaboration with Sumitomo SHI FW of Finland for manufacturing boilers. The tie-up covered India and a few overseas territories.

Shares of BHEL are trading 3.13 percent higher at Rs 82.50.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
