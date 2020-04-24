Earnings Bharti Infratel down 8% on muted Q4, extension of Indus tower merger deadline Updated : April 24, 2020 01:44 PM IST The company posted a 6.89 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 649.50 crore for Q4. The stock fell as much as 8.2 percent to Rs 152.5 per share on BSE. The sentiment was also dragged after the company again extended the deadline for the merger with Indus Towers by two more months to June 24. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365