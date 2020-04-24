  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Earnings

Bharti Infratel down 8% on muted Q4, extension of Indus tower merger deadline

Updated : April 24, 2020 01:44 PM IST

The company posted a 6.89 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 649.50 crore for Q4.
The stock fell as much as 8.2 percent to Rs 152.5 per share on BSE.
The sentiment was also dragged after the company again extended the deadline for the merger with Indus Towers by two more months to June 24.
Bharti Infratel down 8% on muted Q4, extension of Indus tower merger deadline

You May Also Like

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Top-10 richest Asians: Indian billionaire takes No 1 spot after surpassing China's Jack Ma

Top-10 richest Asians: Indian billionaire takes No 1 spot after surpassing China's Jack Ma

India should be prepared for a H-1B Visa curtailment program, says Shyam Saran

India should be prepared for a H-1B Visa curtailment program, says Shyam Saran

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement