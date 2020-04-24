Bharti Infratel down 8% on muted Q4, extension of Indus tower merger deadline

Shares of Bharti Infratel fell over 8 percent on Friday after it reported a muted set of numbers for the March quarter. The company posted a 6.89 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 649.50 crore for Q4.

The stock fell as much as 8.2 percent to Rs 152.5 per share on BSE. However, the stock started the day on a positive note, rising almost 4 percent but later crashed around 12 percent from its day's high of Rs 172.8.

The telecom tower company recorded consolidated revenue of Rs 3,624 crore, up 0.7 percent YoY, during the quarter under review. It had registered revenue of Rs 3,600 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

The company also said it adopted a new accounting system from April 1, 2019, and hence the result for 2019-20 is not comparable with past periods.

The sentiment was also dragged after the company again extended the deadline for the merger with Indus Towers by two more months to June 24. This will be the fourth time Bharti Infratel is extending the deadline. The deal signed in April 2018, had gotten all necessary approvals, except the Department of Telecom (DoT).

Meanwhile, most brokerages have also maintained a bearish view on the stocks. While Morgan Stanley is 'underweight' on the stock, Jefferies and Credit Suisse have an 'underperform' call. However, CLSA has retained its buy call on the stock, while increasing its target.

According to Jefferies, Q4 results disappointed with revenue, EBITDA, and profit missing estimates. It added that delay in Indus Tower merger may also lead to some renegotiations in terms. Credit Suisse also believes that there will be uncertainty on the consummation of the Indus Tower merger.