Bharti Airtel, Voltas, IGL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh  Nov 29, 2022 9:26:23 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started near flatline on Tuesday amid largely negative cues from global markets.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy IGL for a target of Rs 455 with a stop loss at Rs 434
Buy Delta Corp for a target of Rs 243 with a stop loss at Rs 227
Buy City Union Bank for a target of Rs 195 with a stop loss at Rs 186.50
Sell Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 815 with a stop loss of Rs 847
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Chambal Fertiliser with a stop loss at Rs 297
Buy Voltas with a stop loss at Rs 814
Sell Dixon Technologies with a stop loss at Rs 4,265
Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss at Rs 56
