Bharti Airtel, Voltas, IGL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started near flatline on Tuesday amid largely negative cues from global markets.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy IGL for a target of Rs 455 with a stop loss at Rs 434

Buy Delta Corp for a target of Rs 243 with a stop loss at Rs 227

Buy City Union Bank for a target of Rs 195 with a stop loss at Rs 186.50

Sell Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 815 with a stop loss of Rs 847

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Chambal Fertiliser with a stop loss at Rs 297

Buy Voltas with a stop loss at Rs 814

Sell Dixon Technologies with a stop loss at Rs 4,265

Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss at Rs 56