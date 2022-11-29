Bharti Airtel, Voltas, IGL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started near flatline on Tuesday amid largely negative cues from global markets.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy IGL for a target of Rs 455 with a stop loss at Rs 434
Buy Delta Corp for a target of Rs 243 with a stop loss at Rs 227
Buy City Union Bank for a target of Rs 195 with a stop loss at Rs 186.50
Sell Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 815 with a stop loss of Rs 847
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Chambal Fertiliser with a stop loss at Rs 297
Buy Voltas with a stop loss at Rs 814
Sell Dixon Technologies with a stop loss at Rs 4,265
Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss at Rs 56
First Published: IST
