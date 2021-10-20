Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC, Nestle and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 20

Telecom stocks |

Bharti Airtel gained the most on Nifty50 and ended 4 percent higher while Vodafone was the top Nifty500 gainer and closed nearly 7 percent higher. However, Reliance Industries fell over 1 percent. This comes after the telecom department along with the finance ministry, reached out to telcos, sharing the contours of the equity conversion formula as part of the wider relief package.

IRCTC | Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation crashed 20 percent today extending Tuesday's losses, as investors cashed in on recent gains. The stock was top Nifty500 loser and ended nearly 18 percent lower.

Deepak Nitrite | The company's shares were the second-biggest loser on Nifty500 and closed more than 11 percent lower.

Navin Fluorine International | The scrip ended nearly 9 percent lower after reporting Q2 earnings. It was among the worst performers on the Nifty500.

Jubilant FoodWorks | The stock plunged percent after the company reported a lower-than-expected same-stores-sales growth of 26.3 percent in Q2.

Indian Energy Exchange | The stock closed over 6 percent lower today, a day after the energy trading platform soared 20 percent to a record high on plans to consider a bonus issue of shares.

Mastek | Shares of the company ended 13.6 percent lower after Mastek's Q2 results for the current financial year disappointed the Street.