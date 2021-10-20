0

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC, Nestle and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Oct 20

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Nifty50 closed 0.8 percent lower at 18266.60 and Sensex ended down 0.7 percent at 61259.96, whereas the broader market witnessed heavy sell-off on Wednesday. Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Bharti Airtel gained the most on Nifty50 and ended 4 percent higher while Vodafone was the top Nifty500 gainer and closed nearly 7 percent higher. However, Reliance Industries fell over 1 percent.  This comes after the telecom department along with the finance ministry, reached out to telcos, sharing the contours of the equity conversion formula as part of the wider relief package.
IRCTC, IRCTC share price, IRCTC profit-booking, stock market IRCTC | Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation crashed 20 percent today extending Tuesday’s losses, as investors cashed in on recent gains. The stock was top Nifty500 loser and ended nearly 18 percent lower.
Deepak Nitrite, Deepak Nitrite share price, among nifty500 losers, stock market Deepak Nitrite | The company's shares were the second-biggest loser on Nifty500 and closed more than 11 percent lower.
Navin Fluorine, Navin Fluorine share price, navin fluorine results, stock market Navin Fluorine International | The scrip ended nearly 9 percent lower after reporting Q2 earnings. It was among the worst performers on the Nifty500.
Jubilant FoodWorks, Jubilant FoodWorks share price, Jubilant FoodWorks results, stock market Jubilant FoodWorks | The stock plunged percent after the company reported a lower-than-expected same-stores-sales growth of 26.3 percent  in Q2.
Indian Energy Exchange share price, Indian Energy Exchange, IEX, stock market Indian Energy Exchange | The stock closed over 6 percent lower today, a day after the energy trading platform soared 20 percent to a record high on plans to consider a bonus issue of shares.
mastek, mastek results, mastek share price, stock market Mastek | Shares of the company ended 13.6 percent lower after Mastek's Q2 results for the current financial year disappointed the Street.
nestle india, hindustan unilever, hul, hul share price, nestle share price, stock market, results Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India | Shares of HUL closed 2.6 percent lower while those of Nestle ended down 0.6 percent despite the quarterly numbers meeting the Street's expectations.
(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.)

