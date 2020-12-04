Bharti Airtel up over 3% as co pips Jio in monthly subscriber additions after 4 years

The share price of Bharti Airtel rose over 3.5 percent on Friday after the telecom major pipped Reliance Jio in new monthly subscriber addition in September after a gap of 4 years.

As per data published by TRAI, Bharti Airtel added 3.77 million new customers in September 2020 while Reliance Jio's new subscribers rose by 1.46 million in this period. Meanwhile, Vodafone IDea lost 4.6 million subscribers in the month. MTNL and Reliance Communications lost 5,784 and 1,324 customers, respectively.

Jio had maintained a lead in monthly mobile subscriber addition since the launch of its commercial operations in September 2016.

Bharti Airtel's share price rose as much as 3.6 percent to the day's high of 497.60 per share on the BSE while Vodafone Idea lost around 2.5 percent after the release of the data. Reliance Jio was also down around 1 percent.

Overall, Jio still leads the market in terms of overall subscriber base with 404.12 million customers. Bharti Airtel has 326.61 million subscribers while Vodafone Idea has 295.49 million customers. BSNL and MTNL have a total of 118.89 million and 3.33 million customers, respectively.

TRAI also noted that the total telecom subscriber base in the country rose marginally to 1,168.66 million in September from 1,167.81 million in the previous month.

It added that the top five service providers - Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and Atria Convergence accounted for 98.86 percent of the market share.