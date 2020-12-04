Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Bharti Airtel up over 3% as co pips Jio in monthly subscriber additions after 4 years

Updated : December 04, 2020 01:30 PM IST

Jio had maintained a lead in monthly mobile subscriber addition since the launch of its commercial operations in September 2016.
Bharti Airtel's share price rose as much as 3.6 percent to the day's high of 497.60 per share on BSE while Vodafone Idea lost around 2.5 percent.
Overall, Jio still leads the market in terms of overall subscriber base with 404.12 million customers
