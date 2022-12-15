English
Bharti Airtel to power Mahindra and Mahindra's 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit with Tech Mahindra

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 9:32:15 PM IST (Published)

The deployment of the 5G network has significantly enhanced the Chakan facility’s network speeds.

Bharti Airtel has partnered with Tech Mahindra in order to deploy a 5G private captive network at Mahindra and Mahindra’s Chakan Facility near Pune in Maharashtra. The deployment of the 5G network will make the Chakan facility India’s first 5G-enabled vehicle manufacturing unit, Airtel said in a release.


The deployment of the 5G network has significantly enhanced the Chakan facility’s network speeds, the telecom operator said.

With improved speeds and low latency, the facility is now able to undertake multiple software flashing, downloading critical software for vehicles, in parallel. This allows for faster turnaround times and faster times for all vehicular dispatches. The facility’s computerised vision-based inspection has been fully automated, which has resulted in improved paint quality on vehicles.

The telecom company has been testing use cases and spectrum delivery with multiple partners and at several locations as a part of its #5GforBusiness offerings. Partnering with Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel is offering enterprise solutions like Factory.NXT among other specialised services.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel launched its 5G services in Lucknow on Wednesday. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost, the company said.

Shares of Bharti Airtel ended 0.4 percent lower at Rs 825.85.

