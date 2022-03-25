Bharti Airtel shares up 1%; here's why

Shares of Bharti Airtel rose more than one percent on Friday after the telecom company said that it has paid Rs 8,815 crore to the Department of Telecom towards part prepayment of deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in the auction of 2015.

The prepayment is for instalments due in FY 2027 and FY 2028.

Over the last four months, Airtel has cleared Rs 24,334 crore of its deferred spectrum liabilities much ahead of scheduled maturities.

At 10:48 am, shares of the telco were trading 0.6 percent higher at Rs 710.25 on BSE. The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen about a percent during the period.

In the past 3 years, the stock has soared 141 percent whereas, in the past one month, it is up 3 percent. This is in comparison to the benchmark Nifty50's 51 percent rise in the past 3 years and 3 percent gain in the past one month.

Even as the stock appears structurally strong on monthly charts, it seems to be consolidating between Rs 640-780, said Arpan Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Monarch Networth Capital. Once it surpasses the upper-end of the range, traders can buy the stock. However, for investors any dip towards the lower end of 640 is a good buying opportunity, he added.