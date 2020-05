Bharti Airtel's share price slipped 4 percent on Tuesday after its parent company Bharti Telecom said it is planning to raise $1 billion (Rs 7,600 crore) by selling a small stake in the company.

The shares slipped 4.21 percent to Rs 568 per share on the NSE.

Bharti Telecom Ltd. will sell 150 million (2.75 percent stake) Bharti Airtel shares at a floor price of Rs 558 each through block deal, to pare the promoter's debt. Last week, Bharti Telecom raised about Rs 3,500 crore via commercial paper.

Meanwhile, in January, Bharti raised $3 billion from the sale of shares and convertible bonds to help pay additional airwave and licence fees after telecom operators lost a court case.