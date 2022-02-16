Bharti Airtel shares rise as UBS switches to 'buy', sees 17% upside in telecom stock

The share price of Bharti Airtel surged on Wednesday following global brokerage UBS’s upbeat commentary on the telecom major’s stock. The stock gained 2.18 percent in intraday trade and jumped to the day’s high of Rs 726.15 on BSE.

UBS has upgraded its rating on Bharti Airtel to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’. It has raised its target price on the stock to Rs 855 from Rs 760. This means the brokerage sees a 17.8 percent upside in the telecom stock, which was quoted at Rs 725.85 at the time of writing.

According to UBS, the stock is trading at six times the EV/EBITDA ratio of FY24, as against the average of seven times the mobile company is trading at in emerging markets (EMs).

This, despite the fact that Bharti Airtel’s EBITDA will be 11 percent versus its peers at 7 percent. So, Bharti is growing faster and the valuations are lower, the brokerage said.

UBS maintained its ‘neutral’ rating on Bharti Airtel’s rival Vodafone Idea, which was trading 0.75 percent higher at Rs 10.77 on BSE.

At 2:05 pm, Bharti Airtel shares were trading 2.09 percent higher at Rs 726.25 on BSE. The stock has given a return of 5.03 percent so far in 2022 (year-to-date) as against the benchmark index Sensex which slipped 1.15 percent during the period.

In a year’s time, the shares have gained 24.54 percent while Sensex has risen 12.27 during the period.

Airtel lost around 559,000 users in the period. The user base was stagnant with nominal growth in FY22. The mobile subscriber base declined in two out of the last three quarters. Users started leaving as soon as the telecom company announced price hikes in November.