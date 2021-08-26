Bharti Airtel shares in focus as board to meet to consider fund-raising

Bharti Airtel shares were in focus on Thursday because the private sector telecom operator's board is scheduled to meet to consider raising funds in a few days.

In a regulatory filing after market hours on Wednesday, the billionaire Sunil Mittal-led telecom giant said its board would meet on August 29 to consider various fund-raising options, including equity, debt and even a combination of both.

The options include a rights issue, a qualified institutional placement, a preferential issue, and domestic or foreign bonds as the board may deem appropriate, the company said. Bharti Airtel, however, did not divulge the quantum of funds it aims to raise.

Bharti Airtel shares fell as much as 3.75 percent to Rs 589.50 apiece on BSE during the session. In afternoon deals, the Airtel stock was near its intraday low, contributing most to the S&P BSE Telecom index's 2.97 percent fall. The headline Sensex index was flat at the time.

Bharti Airtel remained the biggest drag on both benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty50 -- throughout the first half of the session.

Bharti Airtel shares are up 20 percent so far in 2021, having bounced nearly 52 percent from the pandemic lows. The Airtel stock has managed to beat the 17 percent return of the benchmark Sensex index, and even 18 percent of the S&P BSE Sensex sectoral index.

The move to potentially raise funds comes at a time when the country's telecom sector is facing intense competition and piles of debt. Fund-raising is likely to give more firepower to Bharti Airtel as it takes on rivals as the industry gears up for 5G.

In June, Bharti Airtel added 38.1 lakh wireless subscribers to its network, taking its total mobile user base to 35.2 crore, according to data from regulator TRAI released this week. In the same month, Reliance Jio maintained its leadership position with an addition of 54.6 lakh users, but the ailing Vodafone Idea continued to lose its grip in the market, losing 42.8 lakh subscribers.

The Bharti Airtel group's overall dues stand at Rs 43,980 crore out of which, payments of Rs 18,004 crore have been received by the government, according to a recent written reply in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan.

Telecom companies, private and public sector combined, owe Rs 1.69 lakh crore in adjusted gross revenue-related dues to the government, of which payments of Rs 30,284 crore have been made so far, he wrote.

Meanwhile, the government is exploring ways to allow Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to pay their AGR dues over a period of 20 years, according to a report by the Economic Times.

In a separate development, the top court recently directed the telecom department not to invoke Airtel's bank guarantees for three weeks for recovering Rs 1,376 crore in AGR-related dues of Videocon Telecom, which had sold its spectrum to the Bharti group.

The Centre would rely on legal opinion over how to exercise the option, as the Supreme Court had in its judgement mandated a payment period of 10 years to the telecom companies. The government had recommended a 20-year timeframe during the court proceedings as well.

For the quarter ended June 30, Bharti Airtel had reported a net profit of Rs 284 crore, missing Street estimates. Its revenue rose 15.3 percent on year to Rs 26,854 crore.