The share price of Bharti Airtel rose over 2 percent in early morning trade on Thursday after the telecom major announced the acquisition of 20 percent stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia. Airtel will acquire the stake back from the affiliate of Warburg Pincus, Lion Meadow Investment Ltd for about Rs 3,126 crore.

The transaction will occur via issuance of 3.64 crores of equity shares of Airtel at Rs 600 per share and some 1,037 crores in cash.

Warburg Pincus had previously bought this 20 percent stake in December 2017. Dish TV is the only listed DTH business with a market cap of $300 million.

In an exchange statement, Airtel said it would issue shares to Warburg Pincus affiliate, at a premium of 0.5 percent to the floor price, as per ICDR regulations. Remaining Rs 938 crore will be paid in cash and some Rs 100 crore could be paid on account of minor customary adjustments.

Airtel’s DTH business contributes some 3-5 percent to the company’s revenue. But with 18 million subscribers and growing. CLSA believes this acquisition is likely a part of a larger reorganisation of businesses and shareholding structure.

“Given that Warburg Pincus is not opting out (as 70 percent of the deal consideration is stock where the valuation is 9.8x EV/EBITDA) it is likely is that this deal is part of Bharti Airtel’s larger strategy to align the shareholding of its customer-facing/digital businesses,” the brokerage said in its note.

However, the brokerage believes the key driver to the stock remains its India mobile business with 4G net addition and revenue market share gains.