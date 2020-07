Shares of telecom operator Bharti Airtel gained over 2 percent after the company reported better than expected earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The stock gained as much as 2.2 percent to intraday high of Rs 579 apiece on the BSE. At 10 am, the shares traded 1.29 percent higher, quoting at Rs 573.65 apiece.

Though the company’s net loss during the quarter widened to Rs 15,933.1 crore from Rs 5,237 crore in the previous quarter, the company’s operating performance was better with a rise in average revenue per user (ARPU).

Revenue from operations rose 0.9 percent to Rs 23,939 crore from Rs 23,722.7 crore, QoQ. The revenue was up 15.4 percent from the year-ago period. ARPU increased 2 percent QoQ to Rs 157.

The company made a provision of Rs 10,744 crore for AGR dues.

EBITDA rose 3 percent to Rs 10,639 crore from Rs 10,326 crore while EBITDA margin improved by 90 bps to 44.4 percent from 43.5 percent sequentially.

CLSA

The global brokerage said that Bharti Airtel’s revenue was ahead of its estimates, led by India mobile revenue while EBITDA was in-line. However, loss more than estimates on additional provisions for AGR dues.

The company’s data traction was strong with data traffic up 12 percent QoQ and mobile ARPU up 2 percent QoQ, CLSA noted.

CLSA expects ARPU to go higher to Rs 181 and sees consolidated EBITDA growth of 27 percent in FY20-22. The brokerage has maintained Buy rating with a target price of Rs 715 per share.

Citi

Citi maintained Buy rating with a target ar Rs 690 per share as it believes that the company reported another impressive performance despite challenges.

Amongst segments, India mobile surprised positively and drove the bulk of the beat, Citi said.

Jefferies

Jefferies said that the company’s results surprised positively, with India mobile ARPU rising 2 percent, QOQ and mobile margin expansion of 130 bps.

However, Africa business disappointed, partly on local currency depreciation, it said.

Jefferies maintained Buy call with a target of Rs 670 per share.

Macquarie

Macquarie maintained Outperform rating with a target at Rs 700 per share nut cut its FY21-23 estimates by 1-3 percent to factor in the miss in Africa business.

Bharti Airtel’s revenue and EBITDA were 3 and 4 percent above Macquarie’s estimates.