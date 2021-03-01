Bharti Airtel shares fall over 4% in a strong market; here's why Updated : March 01, 2021 11:52 AM IST Shares of Bharti Airtel fell after Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte sold around 3.7 crore shares of the company. The sentiment was also lower after its competitor Reliance Jio launched JioPhone 2021 on Sunday. Credit Suisse said Jio's 4G feature phone plan was unlikely to have any material impact on Bharti Airtel. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply