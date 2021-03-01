Bharti Airtel shares fall over 4% in a strong market; here's why

Shares of Bharti Airtel fell over 4 percent, in an otherwise strong market, on Monday after Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte sold around 3.7 crore shares of the company.

The sentiment was also lower after its competitor Reliance Jio launched JioPhone 2021 on Sunday. The new JioPhone offers a new phone along with three new plans. It has a two-year plan, a one-year plan, and a special plan for existing users.

The stock fell as much as 4.4 percent to the day's low of Rs 532.50 per share on the BSE.

However, global brokerage firm Credit Suisse said Jio's 4G feature phone plan was unlikely to have any material impact on Bharti Airtel. If at all, Vodafone Idea may be more prone to subscriber loss, it added.

Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, retained its "buy" call on Bharti Airtel. "Bharti Airtel may offset the negative impact from Jiophone via market share win from Vodafone Idea," it said.

The telecom major further announced that it will seek shareholders' nod on March 19 for issuance of about 3.64 crore equity shares to Lion Meadow Investment Ltd (LMIL) on a preferential basis to execute its deal for buying an additional 20 percent stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia, according to a regulatory filing.

The company also informed exchanges that Airtel Digital Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company has agreed to subscribe to 5,000 equity shares (10 percent) in Ferbine Private Limited on February 25, 2021.

For the December quarter, the telco reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 853.6 crore as against a net loss of Rs 1,035.3 crore in the year-ago period. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 763.2 crore in the preceding July-September quarter.

Airtel logged its highest-ever consolidated quarterly revenue of Rs 26,518 crore in Q3 FY21, up 24.2 percent over the year-ago period.