Bharti Airtel shares erase initial gains ahead of Q3 earnings

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Bharti Airtel share price: Shares of Bharti Airtel erased initial gains and slipped into the red, ahead of its Q3 numbers due today. Bharti Airtel's revenue is expected to grow 5.6 percent on a Quarter-on-Quarter basis to Rs 29,900 crore while a CNBC-TV18 poll expects the telecom operator to report a profit of Rs 1,220 crore as compared to Rs 1,134 crore in Q2 FY22.

Shares of Bharti Airtel rose as much as two percent on Tuesday ahead of its Q3 results due later in the day. However, it soon erased initial gains and slipped into the red.
At 1212 IST, the stock was down 0.4 percent at Rs 703.85 on BSE.
Also Read |
Wockhardt shares gain 5%; read here why
Bharti Airtel's revenue is expected to grow 5.6 percent on a Quarter-on-Quarter basis to Rs 29,900 crore while a CNBC-TV18 poll expects the telecom operator to report a profit of Rs 1,220 crore as compared to Rs 1,134 crore in Q2 FY22.
Also Read | Prefer largecap banks, like Cholamandalam in NBFCs: HDFC Securities' Krishnan ASV
Revenue growth will be driven by an increase in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and partly offset by a decline in subscriber base. The Street expects ARPU to increase to Rs 164 from Rs 153, a more than 7 percent rise.
CNBC-TV18 poll expects ARPUs to further rise in Q4 FY22 and Q1 FY23.
Catch all LIVE stock market updates here.
Tags
Previous Article

Amazon vs Future: Supreme Court rejects Amazon's request to file written submissions after order reserved

Next Article

PI Industries eyeing 15-20% growth in next few years; expects to sustain 20% margin