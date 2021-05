The share price of Bharti Airtel fell over 2 percent in an otherwise strong market after the telecom major's March quarter earnings missed analysts' expectations.

The telco reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore in Q4 as against a loss of Rs 5,237 crore in the same period a year ago. However, the profit was lower than CNBC-TV18's analysts' estimates of Rs 1,180 crore.

Bharti Airtel was the only stock trading in the red on both frontline indices. It fell as much as 2.2 percent to the day's low of Rs 537.10 per share.

The consolidated revenue increased 11.9 percent to Rs 25,747 crore during the reported quarter compared to Rs 23,019 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, Bharti Airtel narrowed the loss to Rs 15,084 crore from Rs 32,183 crore in 2019-20. The annual revenue of Bharti Airtel crossed Rs 1 lakh crore (1,00,616 crore) in the financial year 2020-21. The company had recorded annual revenue of Rs 84,676 crore in 2019-20.

Brokerages remained bullish on the stock despite the earnings missing estimates.

UBS has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 655 per share. The firm reported a healthy set of numbers, outperforming Jio on most metrics, it said.

"We will monitor management commentary on the potential impact of the second wave of COVID-19, overall outlook for mobile competition as well as topics such as floor tariffs and 5G spectrum auctions. We will also focus on “flattening ARPUs” and the potential impact of recent freebies offered by all telcos as part of pandemic relief," UBS said in a result review note.

CLSA also has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 730 per share. It noted that the telco gained more than expected 4G data subscribers. "4G penetration of 56 percent of its own subscribers assures growth," said CLSA.