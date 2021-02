The share price of telecom operator Bharti Airtel gained over 2 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 623.00 apiece in early trade on Thursday as the company turned profitable in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 led by exceptional gains. The company had reported losses in the previous four quarters.

Bharti Airtel reported a net profit of Rs 854 crore in Q3FY21 led by exceptional gains. The company’s net loss before exceptional items stood at Rs 298 crore for the quarter.

Airtel logged its highest-ever consolidated quarterly revenue of Rs 26,518 crore in Q3 FY21, up 24.2 percent over the year-ago period. Revenue was boosted by the addition of 1.3 crore 4G customers during the quarter.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) at Rs 166 increased by 2.4 percent from Rs 162 in the previous quarter and revenue per tower per month grew by 4.4 percent QoQ to Rs 2,43,395.

“Despite the unprecedented volatility that we have confronted through the year, we delivered another strong performance this quarter. This consistency in performance was across every part of our portfolio, as reflected in market share growth across all business segments,” Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia said.

Here’s what brokerage have to say on the company’s earnings:

CLSA

Bharti Airtel 3QFY21 was ahead of CLSA’s estimates. Bharti’s 4G penetration at 54 percent of its own subscribers assures growth, CSLA said. Bharti gearing including leases, spectrum liabilities and AGR is comfortable at 3x (2.5x ex AGR). CLSA retained a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 730 per share.

Jefferies

The brokerage has maintained a 'Hold' rating and raised the target price to Rs 675 per share. As per Jefferies, Bharti Airtel’s addition of 14 million subscribers and 8 percent QoQ growth in Africa operations were a positive surprise. The moderation in Jio's subscribers will likely delay tariff hikes, it said.

Jefferies raised revenue and EBITDA forecasts by 7-9 percent to factor in higher subscribers.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'Buy' call and raised the target to Rs 675 from Rs 645 per share. It raised EBITDA estimates by up to 3 percent.

The company has the highest earnings visibility within the coverage, it said. The brokerage forecast 21 percent/36 percent revenue/EBITDA growth over CY20-23 for India wireless business.

Macquarie

The brokerage maintained an 'Outperform' call with a target price of Rs 690 per share. The subscriber and ARPU improvements continue, while core business also showed a strong improvement, Macquarie said.

The subscriber net addition, ARPU uplift resulting in EBITDA / EBIT improvement, it added.

UBS

UBS has kept 'Buy' call with a target at Rs 665 per share. UBS is of the view that the company’s strong momentum witnessed in Q2 continued into Q3 and it is well placed in the sector, given its investment head-start, strong brand & customer proposition.

