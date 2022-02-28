Is it a good time to buy Bharti Airtel shares? Here's what brokerages suggest

Bharti Airtel shares were in focus on Monday after the telecom major announced an agreement with Vodafone to buy 4.7 percent in Indus Towers

The pact is based on the condition that the amount paid shall be inducted by Vodafone as fresh equity in Vodafone Idea (Vi) and simultaneously remitted to Indus Towers to clear Vi’s outstanding dues.

The Bharti Airtel stock fell as much as 3.1 percent to Rs 666.9 on BSE in early deals.

However, the stock of Indus Towers rose as much as 2.4 percent to Rs 218.2 and that of Vodafone Idea went up 1.9 percent to Rs 10.5.

Should you buy, hold or sell Bharti Airtel shares now? Here's what brokerages say:

CLSA

The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 915. CLSA said the Indus Towers deal is divergent to Bharti Airtel's long-term strategy of monetising tower assets.

The key driver of Bharti Airtel's stock remains the company's India mobile business, according to the brokerage.

Citi

The brokerage retained a 'buy' call on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 875.

Bharti Airtel's move to provide exit to Vodafone should enable Vodafone Idea (Vi) to complete its capital raise, and protects the value of Bharti Airtel's holding in Indus Towers, according to Citi.

The attractive acquisition price offers potential for a meaningful return over the long term, the brokerage added.

Jefferies

The brokerage maintained a 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 860. The company's decision to acquire 4.7 percent in Indus Towers can be justified financially, according to Jefferies.

However, the move raises questions over its capital allocation, the brokerage added.

Bharti Airtel may raise its stake in Indus Towers further, which may derate its multiples, Jefferies said.