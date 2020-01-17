#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Bharti Airtel rises, Vodafone Idea falls as SC refuses to review AGR verdict

Updated : January 17, 2020 10:35 AM IST

Intraday, the share price of Bharti Airtel surged 5.27 percent to Rs 498.75 per share on the NSE while Vodafone Idea's shares tanked 39 percent to Rs 3.65.
The apex court mandated the telcos to pay nearly Rs 1.02 lakh crore as a statutory payment to the government by January 23.
