Bharti Airtel crosses 1 million customers on 5G network within a month of launch

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini According to the company’s CEO Gopal Vittal, all 5G-supported smartphones will be able to use Airtel’s 5G network by mid-December.

Buy / Sell Bharti Airtel share TRADE

Bharti Airtel announced today that it has crossed over 1 million customers on its 5G network within a month of launching the service. The company rolled out its 5G network in eight cities on October 6.

Airtel’s 5G services were launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi in the initial phase. The services in these cities are getting rolled out in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network.

All 5G devices are now capable of working on the Airtel 5G Plus barring a few, which according to the management, will be resolved in the next few weeks.

As Airtel’s 4G SIMs already support the 5G network there has been no need for changing SIMs for an upgrade.

According to the company’s CEO Gopal Vittal, all 5G-supported smartphones will be able to use Airtel’s 5G network by mid-December.

Vittal said that the company expects to cover all towns in urban India and also key rural areas by March 2024.

Airtel announced its quarterly earnings for the September quarter on November 1. Its net profit rose to Rs 2,145.9 crore and quarterly revenue grew to Rs 34,527 crore, an increase of 21.9 percent year-on-year.

The company's average revenue per user (ARPU) for the September quarter rose to Rs 190 as against Rs 183 in the previous quarter, and against Rs 153 ARPU in the previous fiscal year.

The telecom operator also revealed that it paid Rs 8,312 crore for the 5G spectrum to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for four years. The dues were settled ahead of schedule to free up cash flow for the 5G rollout.

Shares of Bharti Airtel ended 3 percent lower on Wednesday after brokerage firm Jefferies downgraded the stock to hold from buy while Deutsche downgraded the stock to sell from buy.