Bharti Airtel may see soft earnings on low probability of price hikes, says this analyst

The brokerage firm said that the target price of Rs 950 for Bharti Airtel factors in an estimated India mobile revenue growth of 11 percent and EBITDA growth of 43 percent over the fiscal years 2023-25.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. was in focus on Monday after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd. (MOSL) recommended investors ‘Buy’ the stock.

MOSL also gave the stock a target price of Rs 950, hinting at an upside of nearly 24 percent from current levels.

Bharti Airtel’s India mobile revenue growth for the fiscal years 2020-23 stood at an estimated 19 percent, while EBITDA growth was around 34 percent.

MOSL also expects Bharti Airtel to witness a period of soft earnings going ahead, given a low probability of a price hike, along with high capital expenditure over the next 2-3 years due to increased investments in 5G and rural densification.

Reportedly, all three private telecom companies in India – Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel – are said to have to put plans of tariff hikes on hold till next year’s general election.

Interestingly, Bharti Airtel’s share price has remained largely flat over the past year. The stock is down 0.7 percent in the last six months and up 4.2 percent in the last year.

Earlier this month, data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed that Bharti Airtel added nearly 1.3 million subscribers in January 2023.

For the December quarter, the company’s net profit dropped 26 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,588.2 crore, missing the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 2,220 crore. Revenue however inched up 3.7 percent during the quarter to Rs 35,804 crore compared to the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Bharti Airtel are trading 1.23 percent lower at Rs 757.65.