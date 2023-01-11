This brokerage has the lowest price target on the street for Bharti Airtel

This is the lowest price target that any analyst tracking Bharti Airtel has on the street.

JPMorgan expects the industrywide Return on Invested Capital (RoIC), which was on the mend, to halt and even decline until financial year 2025 due to higher-than-expected capex, delayed price repair and a lack of 5G monetisation.

Bharti Airtel may be forced to defend its market share among high-end subscribers as Reliance Jio shifts its focus towards that audience. The defence of market share can come at the cost of higher capex and competitive prices for 5G, according to JPMorgan.

As a result, Bharti may see lower free cash flow and Return on Invested Capital (RoIC) going forward.

The brokerage further said that Bharti Airtel's current share price bake in only a moderate capex for the next financial year, a 10 percent tariff hike and continued RoIC expansion in the next year, all of which are now at risk.

In its note, JPMorgan said that it does not expect any tariff hikes at all for calendar year 2023, as the last hike of 20 percent resulted in higher churn due to subscribers finding it difficult to absorb the quantum of the hike. "We believe it will be difficult for operators to do another 20 percent hike," JPMorgan said.

No tariff hikes for the next six months will be a sentiment negative for Bharti Airtel and can also lead to its de-rating, according to JPMorgan, who added that in case a price hike does take place, the quantum for the same is uncertain.

Lastly, the brokerage sees 5G monetisation to be some time away as it does not expect premium pricing till there is critical mass in adoption.

JPMorgan's downgrade comes just a day after CLSA cited Bharti Airtel as its top pick from within the telecom sector. CLSA's price target implies a potential upside of 30 percent from Friday's closing levels. The brokerage cited five reasons why it is bullish on the stock.

Shares of Bharti Airtel are the top losers on the Nifty 50 index for the second straight day, trading with cuts of over 3 percent. The stock had declined another 3 percent on Tuesday and has declined in five out of the last six trading sessions.