Bharti Airtel Block Deal: 1.9 crore shares exchange hands in block deal window

Shares of Bharti Airtel are in focus today after 1.9 crore shares of the company exchanged hands in the block deal window on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The number of shares that exchanged hands amount to 0.3 percent of the company's total equity.
Buyers and sellers, and what price did the transaction take place are not known as of yet.
Bharti Airtel added 76,328 subscibers in the month of April, compared to 10.4 lakh that it added in March. Both Airtel and Reliance Jio added market share at the expense of the third incumbent, Vodafone Idea.
On June 1, brokerage firm CLSA said that it expects shares of Bharti Airtel to cross the mark of Rs 1,000 per share over the next 12 months, implying a potential upside of nearly 20 percent.
CLSA believes that the jump in post-paid subscribers of Bharti Airtel and its focus on boosting its 5G services will contribute to the rise in its share price going forward.
The brokerage said that Bharti Airtel has seen a three-fold acceleration in post-paid subscriber addition over the last 12 months to 6.63 lakh.
Shares of Bharti Airtel have risen nearly 8.5 percent so far on a year-to-date basis. Out of the 32 analysts that track the stock, 28 have a buy recommendation, while three have a sell rating. One analyst has a hold rating.
