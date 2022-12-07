English
stocks News

Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals, Grasim and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan
By Sangam Singh  Dec 7, 2022 9:33:56 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened nearly unchanged on Wednesday amid weakness in global markets.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Grasim for a target of Rs 1,865 with a stop loss at Rs 1,804
Buy Adani Enterprises for a target of Rs 4,150 with a stop loss at Rs 3,980
Sell Page Industries for a target of Rs 46,000 with a stop loss at Rs 47,500
Sell Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 814 with a stop loss at Rs 843
Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst
Delta Corp is a buy for a target of Rs 250-255 with a stop loss at Rs 230
Apollo Hospitals is a buy for a target of Rs 4,950-5,000 with a stop loss at Rs 4,740
Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
First Published:  IST
