Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals, Grasim and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened nearly unchanged on Wednesday amid weakness in global markets.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Grasim for a target of Rs 1,865 with a stop loss at Rs 1,804
Buy Adani Enterprises for a target of Rs 4,150 with a stop loss at Rs 3,980
Sell Page Industries for a target of Rs 46,000 with a stop loss at Rs 47,500
Sell Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 814 with a stop loss at Rs 843
Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst
Delta Corp is a buy for a target of Rs 250-255 with a stop loss at Rs 230
Apollo Hospitals is a buy for a target of Rs 4,950-5,000 with a stop loss at Rs 4,740
