The shares of Bharat Parenterals were locked in the 5 percent upper circuit on Monday after the company received a license for manufacturing Favipiravir, used for COVID-19 treatment.

"The company has received the license and authorisation from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the manufacturing and marketing of "Favipiravir Oral Suspension 100mg/ml" which will be used for the treatment of COVID-19 disease," Bharat Parenterals said in a regulatory filing.

The product patent has been already filed under fast track approval, it said.

The company is the first one in the Indian market to receive the license and authorisation.

