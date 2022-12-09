Bharat Forge, Sun Pharma, Astral and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Friday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Bharat Forge for a target of Rs 900 with a stop loss at Rs 859

Buy Astral for a target of Rs 2,115 with a stop loss at Rs 2,040

Buy Ramco Cements for a target at Rs 750 with a stop loss at Rs 720

Sell Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 955 with a stop loss at Rs 1,005

Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst

Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for a target of Rs 2,200-2,250 with a stop loss at Rs 2,150

Buy Hindalco for a target of Rs 480-485 with a stop loss at Rs 465