Bharat Forge, Sun Pharma, Astral and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Friday.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Bharat Forge for a target of Rs 900 with a stop loss at Rs 859
Buy Astral for a target of Rs 2,115 with a stop loss at Rs 2,040
Buy Ramco Cements for a target at Rs 750 with a stop loss at Rs 720
Sell Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 955 with a stop loss at Rs 1,005
Shrikant Chouhan, Technical Analyst
Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for a target of Rs 2,200-2,250 with a stop loss at Rs 2,150
Buy Hindalco for a target of Rs 480-485 with a stop loss at Rs 465
