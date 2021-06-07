Bharat Forge shares hit 52-week high after Q4 results; Should investors buy, sell or hold? Updated : June 07, 2021 11:21:08 IST CLSA maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised the target price (TP) to Rs 900 per share from Rs 770 per share earlier. CLSA expects the underlying revenue recovery should continue in H2 and FY23. Published : June 07, 2021 11:21 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply