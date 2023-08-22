From Rs 4 to Rs 1,000 - Shares of this defence company have surged 224 times in the last 25 years

Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd. gained for the third straight day on Tuesday to cross the Rs 1,000 mark for the first time ever. The stock is trading at an all-time high.

The stock has surged nearly 225 times over the last two-and-a-half decades. In December 1998, shares were trading at Rs 4 each.

Shares have been on a steady uptrend since 2020. The stock has gained 13 percent so far this year, following a 26 percent rise in 2022, 33 percent in 2021 and 8.7 percent in 2020.

Bharat Forge has been in the news this week after its subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems bagged two defence orders worth Rs 850 crore. The export orders were won from friendly countries.

The orders pertain to supply of components and Armoured vehicle chassis and will be executed over a period of 18 months, Bharat Forge said in a press release on Monday.

The company spoke of a significant opportunity in the defence business. Bharat Forge's current defence order book is at Rs 2,200 crore, while in the domestic market, the opportunity is worth Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000 crore. The management expects the Defence business to contribute 10 percent to the overall revenue in financial year 2024. However, the bigger takeaway is that the management expects this figure to double in financial year 2025.

Brokerage firm Nomura has maintained its buy rating on Bharat Forge with a price target of Rs 1,157. The firm said that Bharat Forge has the potential to become a leading defence exporter as it has built a sizeable defence vertical with a large order book and is getting new orders as well. Nomura expects the defence business to have an operating margin of over 20 percent.

Shares of Bharat forge gained as much as 2.5 percent to a high of Rs 1,002.40 in today's session.

(With Inputs From Sonia Shenoy.)