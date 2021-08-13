Bharat Forge share price extends gains; brokerages see more upside after Q1 results

The share price of Bharat Forge extended gains on Friday after a 5.6 percent rally in the previous session, helped by strong June quarter earnings with a positive management commentary.

The auto components major posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 153 crore in Q1FY22 against a net loss of Rs 127 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,108 crore from Rs 1,154 crore, YoY.

“Looking ahead into Q2 FY22, we expect the overall growth to continue supported by recovery in the domestic MHCV market and sustained improvement in demand levels in the export market,” said Baba Kalyani, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Forge.

Read here

The stock price hit a 52-week high of Rs 846.60 apiece in the previous session, but brokerages see more upside potential for the stock and have raised the target.

“Bharat Forge's (BHFC) strong performance in 1QFY22 was driven by strength across segments as well as a better mix. While all core businesses are seeing sharp cyclical recovery, BHFC’s diversified initiatives in aluminum, light-weighting, and e-Mobility are starting to fructify,” said Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage raised its FY22E consolidated EPS by 16 percent to account for strong demand in the export markets, while maintained its estimates for FY23E. "We maintained Buy rating and increased the target price to Rs 965 per share."

ICICI Securities said that the company’s Q1FY22 earnings were a beat on consensus estimates driven by 229 bps QoQ improvement in the gross margin which was driven by a revival in the oil and gas (O&G) sector and higher exports.

The brokerage upgraded its earnings on sharp improvement in growth outlook led by industrials and higher FCF generation. It raised EPS estimates for FY22E/FY23E by 25 percent/13 percent respectively and also raised the target price to Rs 853 from Rs 712 and maintained Hold.

Meanwhile, speaking to CNBC-TV18, Kalyani said that the original equipment makers were taking adequate steps to deal with the shortage of semiconductors, and that Bharat Forge was not seeing production loss due to the shortage.

“Bharat Forge is not seeing a production loss due to the shortage of semiconductors, and its production is shifting to higher value products. Bharat Forge is at a healthy margin level right now. We are hungry for growth,” he said.

At 11:55 am, the shares of Bharat Forge were trading flat at Rs 826.70 apiece on the BSE.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)