Here's why shares of Bharat Forge were in focus on Friday

According to ACE Research, which tracks class 8 truck orders for the transportation industry, the orders of such trucks in July stood at 13,500 units, marginally lower than 13,800 units in June.

Class 8 truck orders in North America witnessed a 25 percent year-on-year surge in the month of July at 13,500 units, according to ACE Research. This was the third consecutive month when orders of such trucks surpassed the 13,000 mark.

Share Market Live NSE

The strong growth in Class 8 truck orders could be a positive for Bharat Forge, which is one of the major forging companies in India and serves various sectors including the automobile industry.

According to ACE Research, which tracks class 8 truck orders for the transportation industry, the orders of such trucks in July stood at 13,500 units, slightly lower than 13,800 units in June and 13,928 units in May.

The figure was 12,050 units in April, 21,251 units in March, 20,706 units in February, and 21,258 units in January.

Bharat Forge is among the largest forging companies worldwide. It serves several sectors including automobile, power, oil and gas, rail and marine, aerospace and defence, and construction and mining, among others.

Last month, Bharat Forge received approval to participate in potential defense programs in the future. The license was granted by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the Arms Rules, 2016. This approval is for small arms and ammunition.

The company posted a robust set of earnings in March, though it missed street estimates. Its management stated that the order wins provided strong visibility for revenue growth for the coming two to three years.

Shares of Bharat Forge are trading 0.42 percent higher at Rs 912.