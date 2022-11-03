Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Class 8 truck orders in North America increase 75 percent in October

    Class 8 truck orders in North America increase 75 percent in October

    Class 8 truck orders in North America increase 75 percent in October
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Hormaz Fatakia   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Class 8 truck orders, though up year-on-year, were down compared to September.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Bharat Forge share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Class 8 truck orders in North America remained above the 40,000 mark for the second straight month, registering an increase of 75 percent year-on-year for the month of October.
    However, the total figure of 42,500 was lower than the September record of 56,500.
    With this, September and October have seen more orders- for class 8 than the previous six months put together.
    OEMs have opened their orderboards for the upcoming year, according to ACT Research. The firm attributes the resilience in orders to ongoing pent-up demand, tailwinds from strong carrier profitability and an ageing fleet.
    The research firm further states that as of now, OEMs have a clear visibility to a strong first half of 2023.
    This also means that the class 8 orders have nearly met their full year expectation of 244,000. As of October, 238,500 class 8 orders have been booked.
    After seeing a dip in the month of July, when net orders fell to their lowest level since November 2021 at 10,600 units, sales have seen a rebound over the next three months.
    “We feel that the market is pretty strong in North America. And it's going to continue into the next year,” Naresh Jalan, MD of Ramkrishna Forgings told CNBC-TV18 in September.
    Shares of Bharat Forge are trading 1.3 percent higher in early trade at Rs 858.35, while those of Ramkrishna Forgings are up 0.7 percent at Rs 238. The companies are seen as key beneficiaries for higher class 8 truck orders.
    Also Read: Class 8 truck sales boom in US expected to power Indian auto component makers
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Bharat ForgeClass 8 trucksNorth America class 8 truck

    Previous Article

    HDFC Earnings Preview: Dividend income may drive profit, NIMs likely to increase

    Next Article

    HPCL Earnings Preview: One-time grant may cushion losses for now

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng