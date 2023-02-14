Bharat Forge shares end lower after domestic growth slows, losses in overseas units

In the December quarter, the Pune-based company’s profit after tax tumbled 14.3 percent to Rs 289 crore from Rs 337.3 crore a year ago.

Shares of Bharat Forge declined over 3 percent on the BSE in intraday trade on Tuesday after the company reported a significant drop year-on-year in net profit, slow revenue growth, and margins below expectations.

Bharat Forge’s stock declined to hit a low of Rs 859 apiece on the BSE earlier in the session as its domestic revenue growth slowed down to single digits on a year-on-year basis, rising only 5.1 percent to Rs 758 crore in the December quarter. The domestic revenue dropped 1.7 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The company reported a 28.3 percent surge in consolidated revenue at Rs 3,389.95 crore year-on-year in the December quarter compared to Rs 2,428.64 crore in the same period a year ago. Sequentially, the total revenue was up 7.8 percent compared to Rs 3,122.27 crore in the September quarter.

In the December quarter, the Pune-based company’s profit after tax tumbled 14.3 percent to Rs 289 crore from Rs 337.3 crore a year ago, while the EBITDA increased by 22.2 percent to Rs 492.9 crore from Rs 403 crore in the same period last year.

Further, the company’s margins fell below expectations and remained flat at 25.2 percent. However, sequentially the margins slightly improved from 24.3 percent in the September quarter.

The rising losses in the EBITDA of overseas subsidiaries also contributed to the fall in share price on Tuesday. The losses from overseas operations surged to Rs 62 crore quarter-on-quarter compared to a loss of Rs 34.1 crore in the previous quarter.

Additionally, the company also reported an increase in debt for the December quarter. The leading forging and engineering company’s long-term debt surged to Rs 2,489.4 crore in December 2022 from Rs 2,315.1 crore in March 2022. Its debt-to-equity ratio increased 1.02 times in the December quarter from 0.85 times in March 2022.

Shares of Bharat Forge ended nearly 2 percent lower at Rs 873.05 on Tuesday.