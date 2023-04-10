Kotak Institutional Equities downgrades Bharat Forge over limited growth prospects for its core business

The brokerage explained that moderation in Class 8 orders and domestic auto demand remain potential headwinds for the company.

Kotak Institutional Equities has downgraded auto components maker Bharat Forge Ltd. to ‘Sell’ from its earlier rating of reduce as it expects moderate growth for the company over the period of financial year 2023-2035.

The brokerage also cut the price target on the stock to Rs 660 per share from the earlier target of Rs 850. The revised price target implies a potential downside of 13 percent from current levels.

Explaining the rationale behind its cautious stance on the company, the brokerage stated that although newer businesses such as defense, casting, light-weighting and aerospace will be key growth drivers for the company, there would be limited growth prospects in its core segments.

Kotak sees that shift toward electric vehicles and elevated competition would deter growth in the core segment.

The brokerage expects Bharat Forge's standalone automotive segment revenue to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of only 5 percent over financial year 2023-2035. The business forms 37 percent of the company's consolidated revenue.

Also, the standalone automotive business is unlikely to outperform the CV and PV industry’s volume growth in the medium term, given elevated competitive intensity and lower profitability in the PV forging business, the brokerage reasoned.

The pick-up in the electrification trend will weigh on growth prospects over the medium term, as the company derives more than 90 percent of its revenues from engine crankshafts.

The revenue from the Oil and Gas segment is also expected to decline over the medium term, as oil demand is expected to decline, it stated.

The brokerage explained that moderation in Class 8 orders and domestic auto demand remain potential headwinds for the company.

A decline in US Class 8 order inflow over the past few months, coupled with softening freight rates and deteriorating used truck values, and rising inventories will weigh on demand for the second half of the calendar year.

Kotak cut Bharat Forge's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) estimates for financial year 2024-2025 by 9 percent, factoring in 3 percent lower revenue growth and 50-60 basis points lower EBITDA margin assumptions.

"Though we remain optimistic about growth prospects in the defense and light-weighting business over the medium term, we remain cautious in the near-term, given the risk of a slowdown in developed geographies (delay ramp-up of the lightweighting business in EU and US), and a delay in revenue ramp-up from the defense segment, as the company is yet to receive an order for ATAGS from the Indian government, the brokerage said."

Shares of Bharat Forge are off the day's low but are trading 1 percent lower at Rs 754.30.