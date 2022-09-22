Bharat Forge, Berger Paints, GAIL: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh

Indian shares are expected to open in red on Thursday, led by losses in Asian markets and Wall Street after US Federal Reserve interest rate hike by 75 bps.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell vowed on Wednesday that the US Central bank would "keep at" their battle to beat down inflation and signaled that borrowing costs would keep rising this year.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 3,860 with a stop loss at Rs 3,750

Sell Berger Paints for a target of Rs 602 with a stop loss at Rs 630

Sell Bosch for a target of Rs 16,340 with a stop loss at Rs 16,800

Sell GNFC for a target of Rs 650 with a stop loss at Rs 697.50

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss at Rs 737

Buy M&M with a stop loss at Rs 1,250

Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss at Rs 642

Sell GAIL with a stop loss at Rs 91