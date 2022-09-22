Bharat Forge, Berger Paints, GAIL: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian shares are expected to open in red on Thursday, led by losses in Asian markets and Wall Street after US Federal Reserve interest rate hike by 75 bps.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell vowed on Wednesday that the US Central bank would "keep at" their battle to beat down inflation and signaled that borrowing costs would keep rising this year.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 3,860 with a stop loss at Rs 3,750
Sell Berger Paints for a target of Rs 602 with a stop loss at Rs 630
Sell Bosch for a target of Rs 16,340 with a stop loss at Rs 16,800
Sell GNFC for a target of Rs 650 with a stop loss at Rs 697.50
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss at Rs 737
Buy M&M with a stop loss at Rs 1,250
Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss at Rs 642
Sell GAIL with a stop loss at Rs 91
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!