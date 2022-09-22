    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Bharat Forge, Berger Paints, GAIL: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    Bharat Forge, Berger Paints, GAIL: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    Bharat Forge, Berger Paints, GAIL: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian shares are expected to open in red on Thursday, led by losses in Asian markets and Wall Street after US Federal Reserve interest rate hike by 75 bps.
    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell vowed on Wednesday that the US Central bank would "keep at" their battle to beat down inflation and signaled that borrowing costs would keep rising this year.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 3,860 with a stop loss at Rs 3,750
    Sell Berger Paints for a target of Rs 602 with a stop loss at Rs 630
    Sell Bosch for a target of Rs 16,340 with a stop loss at Rs 16,800
    Sell GNFC for a target of Rs 650 with a stop loss at Rs 697.50
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss at Rs 737
    Buy M&M with a stop loss at Rs 1,250
    Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss at Rs 642
    Sell GAIL with a stop loss at Rs 91
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
     
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    buy sell ideasStocks to Watch

    Previous Article

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 450 pts and Nifty below 17,650 after Fed rate hike — rupee hits all-time low of 80.28 vs dollar

    Next Article

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 to open sharply lower today after Fed rate hike

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng