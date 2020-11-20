Market Bharat Electronics shares rally 6% as brokerages maintain bullish view Updated : November 20, 2020 11:39 AM IST Jefferies said that the margin at 20 percent should be sustainable with strong visibility in missile system orders for five-ten years. Kotak Institutional Equities said that BEL’s Q2FY21 results reflected strong execution from the existing order backlog. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.