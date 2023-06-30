Bharat Electronics receives defence and non-defence orders worth Rs 2,191 crore

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd ended at Rs 125.85, up by Rs 5.25, or 4.35 percent on the BSE.

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Friday said the company has received new defence and non-defence orders worth Rs 2,191 crore.

The orders are for the supply of Long Range Guidance Kit with Warhead, Airborne V/UHF Jammer, Battlefield Surveillance Radar (Short Range) Upgrade, Missile Guidance Radar & Control Centre, Upgraded Radio Relay (F) with Data Modem Encryption Unit Mk II, Identify Friend or Foe Mk XII A, Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) Sonar and Spares, it said.

These orders are in addition to the Rs 5,900 crore orders, which are already been received. With this, BEL has in all received orders to the tune of Rs 8,091 crore till now in the financial year 2023-24, the company said.

Last week, the company received orders worth Rs 5,900 crore, of which Rs 3,914 crore of orders are from the Akash Prime Weapon System. The public sector defence unit said it has received orders for two regiments of the improved Akash Weapon System with upgrades from BDL for a value of Rs 3,914 crore.

The contract involves improvements to include high altitude operations, simultaneous engagement of multiple threats over 360 degrees, missiles fitted with RF Seekers and reduced footprint, the company said in a statement.

It also said it bagged other orders to the tune of Rs 1,984 crore, which include orders for Shakti EW; Sanket & MK III (naval systems), Jammer systems, MKBT systems, MK-XII Crypto Modules and upgrading SDP display of Rohini radars etc.

