Bharat Electronics opens new software development centre in Visakhapatnam

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd ended at Rs 95.35, down by Rs 0.100, or 0.10 percent on the BSE.
Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Friday said the company has opened its new software development centre in Visakhapatnam to offer software as a service for various applications in the domains of both defence and non-defence.
The company in an exchange filing said the new software development centre will be an extension of BEL's Software Strategic Business Unit (SBU) at the Bengaluru complex.
The software division of BEL has successfully implemented many projects of national importance in the fields of defence, aerospace, e-governance, homeland security, etc, over the last many decades.
Armed with state-of-the-art, secure IT infrastructure catering to critical applications, the Visakhapatnam centre will enable BEL to offer value-added software services during the entire life cycle of various naval platforms, take up software-intensive joint development projects with DRDO, and offer software solutions for smart city and homeland security requirements, the company said.
The Visakhapatnam centre will host around 150 engineers and is envisaged to have a vibrant and safe working environment, it added.
