    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Bharat Electronics may consider bonus issue of shares on Aug 4

    Bharat Electronics may consider bonus issue of shares on Aug 4

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Bonus shares are free additional shares that are offered to existing shareholders. Companies low on cash may issue bonus shares rather than dividends. Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd ended at Rs 282.75, up by Rs 7.70, or 2.80 percent on the BSE.

    Bharat Electronics may consider bonus issue of shares on Aug 4
    State-run Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on August 1 said its board will consider a proposal to issue bonus shares to its shareholders in a meeting scheduled on August 4, 2022.
    In its regulatory filing, the company said, said, ."..we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 4th August 2022 inter alia to consider a proposal for issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the company."
    From 2015 till now, Bharat Electronics has issued bonus shares twice in the ratio of 2:1 and 1:10. The bonus shares were issued first on September 14, 2015, and later on September 28, 2017.
    Bonus shares are free additional shares that a company offers to existing shareholders. Companies low on cash may issue bonus shares rather than cash dividends.
    Last month, the government-owned aerospace and defence electronics company reported a net profit of Rs 431.49 crore in the June quarter. The company had reported PAT of Rs 11.15 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. In the quarter ended June, its total consolidated revenue from operations jumped to Rs 3,140.61 crore.
    In March this year, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) signed a contract with Bharat Electronics for the co-development and co-production of Long Range Dual Band Infra-Red Search and Track System (IRST) for Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jets.
    The contract was signed under the MAKE-II procedure of Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.
    Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd ended at Rs 282.75, up by Rs 7.70, or 2.80 percent on the BSE.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    Unilever, Coke-backed fund to invest more in Indian startup fixing plastic menace

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng