    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Bharat Electronics board approves bonus issue of 2:1

    Bharat Electronics board approves bonus issue of 2:1

    Bharat Electronics board approves bonus issue of 2:1
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Shares of Bharat Electronics ended at Rs 284.10, up by Rs 7.40, or 2.67 percent on the BSE.

    State-run Bharat Electronics Ltd announced the issuance of bonus shares to eligible shareholders on Thursday.
    The PSU Navratna has announced the bonus issue in a 2:1 ratio, which means investors will get two shares for every one share held by them.
    The bonus issue is subject to approval from shareholders of the company at the 68th annual general meeting (AGM), which is slated to be held on August 30, 2022.
    Also Read: These global companies are looking to expand and invest big in India
    On August 1, the company had informed the bourses that its board would meet on Thursday to consider the issue of bonus shares and the proposal was duly approved by the company board.
    "The proposal to increase authorized share capital, alteration of the memorandum of association of the company, and the issue of bonus shares as stated above is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company in the AGM scheduled to be held on August 20, 2022," the company said.
    Further, the administrative ministry has accorded approval for an increase in authorised share capital from Rs 250 crore to Rs 750 crore, it added.
    Also Read: Exclusive: India considering one licence for all kinds of insurance
    From 2015 till now, Bharat Electronics has issued bonus shares twice in the ratio of 2:1 and 1:10. The bonus shares were issued first on September 14, 2015, and later on September 28, 2017.
    Bonus shares are free additional shares that a company offers to existing shareholders. Companies low on cash may issue bonus shares rather than cash dividends.
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    Bharat ElectronicsBonus shares

    Previous Article

    Lupin says it has trimmed portfolio and workforce to increase its profit margin

    Next Article

    FMCG sales decline as summer shopping cools down, shows report

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng