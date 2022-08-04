By CNBC-TV18

Mini Shares of Bharat Electronics ended at Rs 284.10, up by Rs 7.40, or 2.67 percent on the BSE.

State-run Bharat Electronics Ltd announced the issuance of bonus shares to eligible shareholders on Thursday.

The PSU Navratna has announced the bonus issue in a 2:1 ratio, which means investors will get two shares for every one share held by them.

The bonus issue is subject to approval from shareholders of the company at the 68th annual general meeting (AGM), which is slated to be held on August 30, 2022.

Also Read: These global companies are looking to expand and invest big in India

On August 1, the company had informed the bourses that its board would meet on Thursday to consider the issue of bonus shares and the proposal was duly approved by the company board.

"The proposal to increase authorized share capital, alteration of the memorandum of association of the company, and the issue of bonus shares as stated above is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company in the AGM scheduled to be held on August 20, 2022," the company said.

Further, the administrative ministry has accorded approval for an increase in authorised share capital from Rs 250 crore to Rs 750 crore, it added.

From 2015 till now, Bharat Electronics has issued bonus shares twice in the ratio of 2:1 and 1:10. The bonus shares were issued first on September 14, 2015, and later on September 28, 2017.

Bonus shares are free additional shares that a company offers to existing shareholders. Companies low on cash may issue bonus shares rather than cash dividends.