This company expects sales nearly equivalent to its market cap from its latest project

Shares of Bharat Agri Fert and Realty Ltd. hit a 52-week high on Monday after the company announced receiving various clearances from the Thane Municipal Corporation for a residential project in Majiwada, Thane.
Bharat Agri has already started availing required project finance, appointed a civil contractor and also complied with all other required sanctions and permissions to start up the construction work on receipt of amendment in MoEF permission which is in an advanced state of submission, it stated.
The company will be utilising their available potential FSI at Majiwada,
Shares of Bharat Agri Fert and Realty are trading at a 52-week high of Rs 1,045, up 4.2 percent. In the 17 trading sessions since December 16, the stock has declined only twice. Shares had gained over 230 percent in 2022.