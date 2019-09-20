Bharat-22 ETF 4th tranche may hit markets in October; ICICI Pru AMC files draft papers

The government is likely to launch the fourth tranche of Bharat-22 ETF next month with ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund filing draft papers with markets regulator Sebi. The decision has been taken after receiving a robust response for earlier stake-sale by the government in the product.

The government has so far raised Rs 26,400 crore through the Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fundâ€”Rs 14,500 crore was garnered in November 2017, another Rs 8,400 crore was mopped up in June 2018 and Rs 3,500 crore in February this year.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company filed 'Supplement To Scheme Information Document' with Sebi on Wednesday for Bharat-22 ETF FFO 2.

"The fourth tranche of Bharat-22 ETF may hit the markets next month," an official privy to the development said.

Proceeds from the ETF will help the government meet its disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the current fiscal.

The Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) that are part of the Bharat-22 ETF include ONGC, IOC, SBI, BPCL, Coal India and Nalco.