Bharat-22 ETF 4th tranche may hit markets in October; ICICI Pru AMC files draft papers
Updated : September 20, 2019 10:53 AM IST
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company filed 'Supplement To Scheme Information Document' with Sebi on Wednesday for Bharat-22 ETF FFO 2.
The government has so far raised Rs 26,400 crore through the Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund.
