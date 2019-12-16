BFSI, insurance sectors receive highest FPI inflows in 2019
Updated : December 16, 2019 03:28 PM IST
FPIs infused $3.14 billion or Rs 22,872 crore on a net basis in the Indian capital market in November
FPI ownership in the BFSI increased by a whopping 186 basis points last month
