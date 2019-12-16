#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

BFSI, insurance sectors receive highest FPI inflows in 2019

Updated : December 16, 2019 03:28 PM IST

FPIs infused $3.14 billion or Rs 22,872 crore on a net basis in the Indian capital market in November
FPI ownership in the BFSI increased by a whopping 186 basis points last month
BFSI, insurance sectors receive highest FPI inflows in 2019
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Here’s why CLSA believes market expectations should be moderate post US-China phase-I trade deal

Here’s why CLSA believes market expectations should be moderate post US-China phase-I trade deal

Till November, Income Tax Department issues tax refunds of Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Till November, Income Tax Department issues tax refunds of Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Rs 1 lakh turned Rs 3.7 crore! This stock delivered over 37,000% returns in 16 years

Rs 1 lakh turned Rs 3.7 crore! This stock delivered over 37,000% returns in 16 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV