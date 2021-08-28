Best week in over 2 months for midcap index; Sensex, Nifty regain last week's losses

Dalal Street rose to record closing highs on Friday, with benchmark indices logging weekly gains led by oil & gas, metal and IT shares. Pharma stocks were also in demand during a week that saw the approval of a new Covid vaccine in the US, cementing hopes of a recovery from the pandemic-caused damage to global economy.

The midcap segment logging its best week in two-and-a-half months. Weakness in automobile shares played spoilsport, keeping the upside in check.

For the week, the S&P BSE Sensex index rose 795.40 points or 1.44 percent and the 50-scrip gauge climbed 254.70 points or 1.55 percent. Similarly the Nifty50 too rose a percent and in the process, the benchmarks recovered the previous week's losses.

Renewed tensions between China and the US, the fear of a rise in the number of Covid-19 Delta variant infections and the US central bankers' annual symposium kept investors cautious around the globe, say analysts.

The US Food and Drug Administration's full approval to Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine rekindled hope and optimism about a quicker recovery from a slowdown caused by the pandemic.

As the trading week ended, market participants and analysts keenly awaited updates from the annual Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming for more clarity on the US monetary policy going forward.

"Though investors are anxiously awaiting the outcome of the Jackson Hole meeting, it is unlikely that the Fed would opt for earlier taper plans from its previous announcement as they would want more consensus regarding economic data and how the delta variant would impact the economy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at brokerage Geojit Financial Services.

Broader indices outperformed the headline gauges, with the Nifty Midcap 100 gauge rising 2.14 percent -- its best weekly performance since June 11. Nifty Smallcap 100 climbed up 1.92 percent for the week.

More than 300 stocks in the BSE 500 index -- the broadest gauge on the bourse -- registered weekly gains.

Hindalco, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Adani Ports and HDFC Life were the top performers among the 35 weekly gainers in the Nifty50 basket. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Asian Paints and Power Grid were the top laggards.

Nifty gainers

Stock Weekly change Hindalco 8.49% Bajaj Finserv 8.13% ONGC 5.85% Adani Ports 5.79% HDFC Life 5.43% SBI Life 5.22% Bajaj Finance 4.59% TCS 4.51% HCL Tech 4.08% Cipla 3.71%

Nifty losers

Stock Weekly change Maruti Suzuki -3.30% Bharti Airtel -3.02% Titan -2.89% Asian Paints -2.45% Power Grid -2.38% Grasim -1.77% ITC -1.44% Bajaj Auto -1.39% Infosys -1.39% M&M -1.34%

Among NSE's sectoral gauges, the Nifty Oil & Gas (up 4.48 percent for the week), Metal (2.94 percent), IT (2.84 percent) and Financial Services (2.14 percent) indices were the best performers. The Nifty Bank index rose 1.70 percent. Financial services shares have the maximum weightage of 37 percent in Nifty50.

On the other hand, Nifty Auto, Media and Consumer Durables fell 1.12 percent, 0.67 percent and 0.52 percent respectively.

In broader markets, New India Assurance, ABB Power, Linde India, Sudarshan Chemical, HFCL and Sterling Wilson Solar -- rising between 17.99 percent and 24.92 percent -- were the biggest winners.

Wockhardt, Ujjivan Financial, Tata Metaliks, Star Cement and GSPL -- falling between 7.17 percent and 12.13 percent -- were among the losers.

The road ahead

Analysts will also look at official data on India's GDP due on August 31.

"The June quarter GDP is expected to show sharp growth owing to a low base and a recovery in economic activity towards the end of the quarter," said Nair.