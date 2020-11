The banking index has been the best-performing sector in the last one month. It has outperformed the benchmark as well as all the other sectoral indices during this period.

The Nifty Bank jumped over 20 percent in the last 1 month as compared to a 6 percent rise in benchmark Nifty50. Nifty Finance was a close second, up 18 percent in 1 month. Nifty Energy, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Realty rose between 5 percent and 14 percent. Meanwhile, the IT and pharma indices were in the red during this period.

Despite the big run-up in recent times, global brokerage house CLSA maintains a positive view on the sector and sees a further upside.

As per CLSA, the September quarter has been a turning point for financials with better-than-expected PPOP performance and strong asset quality guidance by top banks.

"Negligible large corporate stress and near-normal salary credit of retail borrowers have been the key drivers of the asset quality surprise," CLSA said. However, it added that incrementally, collection trends need to sustain beyond the initial 1-2 months of moratorium end, especially in SMEs and a revival of system credit growth from 4-5 percent levels will be a key monitorable.

It further mentioned that the bank stocks have moved up 50 percent in the past 6 months, so valuations are no longer cheap outright. The biggest positive for large banks is the stress testing provided by COVID-19 – ie, getting through a pandemic with just 100-150 bps of extra credit costs gives significant comfort on the retail underwriting over the past 7-8 years, it added.

It retains a positive view on the top-3 private banks and SBI.