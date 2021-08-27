Bernstein bullish on Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra; here’s why

Bernstein is bullish on the technology space despite the fact that the index was up 12 percent in the last series and the best performing stocks were Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies.

The firm is expanding the valuation multiples for companies like Infosys , HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra as there is better growth visibility on the back of strong order wins. So the target multiples have been raised on Infosys to 30x from earlier 28x, on HCL Technologies to 20x from previous 19x and on Tech Mahindra to 21x from previous target of 18.5x.

On back of this, the target prices have been raised on Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies to Rs 1,940, Rs 1,360 and to Rs 1,180 respectively.

Bernstein has upgraded Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recently with a target price of Rs 4,050.

