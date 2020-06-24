Market Berger Paints gains over 5% post Q4 earnings; Paint company expects decent volume growth going ahead Updated : June 24, 2020 12:03 PM IST The company reported 6.5 percent fall in net profit to Rs 103.2 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 as against Rs 110.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. For FY20, the company’s consolidated net profit rose 32.8 percent to Rs 656. 1 crore while revenue increased 5 percent to Rs 6,365.8 crore, YoY. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply