Berger Paints gains over 5% post Q4 earnings; Paint company expects decent volume growth going ahead

Updated : June 24, 2020 12:03 PM IST

The company reported 6.5 percent fall in net profit to Rs 103.2 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 as against Rs 110.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.
For FY20, the company’s consolidated net profit rose 32.8 percent to Rs 656. 1 crore while revenue increased 5 percent to Rs 6,365.8 crore, YoY.
