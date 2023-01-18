Berger Paints, GAIL, HDFC Bank and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on Wednesday.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Asian Paints for a target of Rs 2,990 with a stop loss at Rs 2,919
Buy Berger Paints for a target of Rs 582 with a stop loss at Rs 561
Buy L&T for a target of Rs 2,265 with a stop loss at Rs 2,190
Buy ICICI Pru Life with a stop loss at Rs 475
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy GAIL with a stop loss at Rs 96
Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss at Rs 1,577
Sell Dr Lal Pathlabs with a stop loss at Rs 2,165
Buy Hindustan Copper with a stop loss at Rs 125
First Published: Jan 18, 2023 9:40 AM IST
