English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsPaint companies outperform in muted market session as crude cools, rural demand revives

Paint companies outperform in muted market session as crude cools, rural demand revives

Paint companies outperform in muted market session as crude cools, rural demand revives
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sudarshan Kumar  Feb 28, 2023 1:15:06 PM IST (Updated)

The paints sector is a crude-sensitive space & a recent drop in crude prices has also aided the outperformance of paint companies in today’s trade, crude prices dropped below $83 per bbl last night & are down nearly 5 percent YTD.

Paint companies rise in a muted market session, Berger Paints is up nearly 3 percent today after company's MD & CEO Abhijit Roy told CNBC-TV18 on Monday that they should cross-market share of 20 percent by the end of this year. "Rural demand has revived, expect Q4 volume & value growth to be in double digits," he said.

Recommended Articles

View All
Onion, potato prices nosedive to Rs 2 per kg — what is the issue and what is India doing to help farmers

Onion, potato prices nosedive to Rs 2 per kg — what is the issue and what is India doing to help farmers

Feb 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Taxmen Talks: Here's explained why not price control but anti-profiteering is still under the ambit of GST law

Taxmen Talks: Here's explained why not price control but anti-profiteering is still under the ambit of GST law

Feb 28, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Decoding insurance coverage for rare diseases: What is it, waiting period and more

Decoding insurance coverage for rare diseases: What is it, waiting period and more

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Northeastern Exit Polls: Why the woes for Congress aren't over yet — explained

Northeastern Exit Polls: Why the woes for Congress aren't over yet — explained

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The paints sector is a crude-sensitive space & a recent drop in crude prices has also aided the outperformance of paint companies in today’s trade, crude prices dropped below $83 per bbl last night & are down nearly 5 percent YTD. “The effect of crude fall will reflect fully in Q4 FY23 in our gross profit margin,” Roy says.
Berger Paints saw weakness in Q3 due to extended monsoon & short festive season with a slight recovery seen in December. Companies domestic Volume growth was at 6.6 percent in Q3 with margin contracting by more than 200 bps on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.
Its biggest competitor Asian Paints, a market leader in this space, also expects its margin to improve going ahead, Amit Syngle told CNBC-TV18 last month.
The company also recently entered into an MoU with Gujarat government to set up a manufacturing facility at Dahej for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) & Vinylacetate Monomer (VAM).
Both Asian Paints & Berger Paints are up nearly 4 percent this month.
Also Read:Berger Paints aims to grab 20% market share by 2023-end as construction activities pick up in non-urban centres
 
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published: Feb 28, 2023 12:59 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Asian PaintsBerger Paintspaint companies

Previous Article

In a comfortable position to meet upcoming maturities, says Vedanta spokesperson

Next Article

Vedanta shares fall over 6% as US Dollar bonds continue to lose value

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X